Next free games to arrive on Epic Games Store maybe Borderlands Collection and ARK: Survival Evolved

If a screen shot published to the Reddit website is to be believed the next games being made available by Epic Games to promote their Epic Games Store, could be ARK: Survival Evolved and the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. The Borderlands: The Handsome Collection bundles together Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 in one package, along with all of their DLC.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet but Epic has been giving away fantastic games to promote its new Epic Games Store, with recent free games including Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI and more.

As soon more information is confirmed by Epic Games we will keep you up to speed as always but fingers crossed the next game to be made available for free will be as good as the previous titles.

Source : Slashgear

