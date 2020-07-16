Seagate Nytro Enterprise SSD series introduced

Seagate has this week introduced its new enterprise solid-state disk series the form of the Seagate Nytrow, available in capacity points of 3.84 TB, 1.92 TB, 960 GB, 480 GB, and 240 GB and available to purchase from July 28, 2020 onwards.

Designed to boost performance and improve quality of service, the Seagate Nytro 1360 SATA SSD is a cost-effective, enterprise-grade solution harnessing the most advanced technology, 96-layer BiCS4 NAND for read-intensive applications.

The Seagate Nytro drive is equipped with a SATA 6 Gb/s interface and enables easy deployment and compatibility with legacy infrastructure, without additional investments in software and hardware, from its BIC performance up to 96k IOPS random read and 65k IOPS random writes.

“Data center ready and built for endurance, this drive is available in a standard 2.5″ form factor for cloud, web server, and database environments. Nytro 1360 SATA SSD screams efficiency as it requires low power to run so data centers can save on cooling and overall energy costs. Helping to ensure data integrity and prevent data loss in the event of unexpected power failure, it includes power loss data protection, 2M Hour MTBF, 1 DWPD, optional SED security, and a 5-year limited warranty.”

Source : Seagate

