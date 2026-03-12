Engineering the Smart Pool: How iGarden Swim Jet X Series Solved the Aquatic Power Puzzle

Engineering a high-output water motor that is both powerful and portable has long been an industry challenge. The core problem has always been the “Power-to-Weight” ratio: how do you generate a current strong enough to challenge a human swimmer using only battery power, without the unit becoming too heavy to move? On March 12th at 9:00 AM PDT, iGarden officially solves that puzzle with the iGarden Swim Jet X Series.

Powered by a Portable External Power Box

The X Series is built around a high-density lithium power stack, making it a truly portable device. iGarden engineers have improved both the safety and the versatility of the product. Water and electricity are a dangerous mix; by utilizing an internal, sealed lithium battery, the X Series removes the risk of high-voltage cables near the water. The real engineering marvel, however, is the AI-assisted logic that manages the power output. This internal intelligence stabilizes the flow, ensuring that every watt of energy is used efficiently. By smoothing out the “surges” typical of water pumps, the AI helps the unit achieve an impressive up to 10-hour runtime.

No-Installation, Modular Design

From a design perspective, the X Series is a masterclass in user-centric engineering. It requires no installation, utilizing a specialized mounting system that fits almost any pool edge. This modularity means the unit is not a “disposable” gadget. It is a rugged, sustainable piece of machinery designed for a long service life. The 2-year warranty is a testament to the high-grade materials and seals used to protect the internal AI processors and lithium cells from the corrosive effects of chlorine and salt.

Smart Efficiency

The “Smart” in the X Series isn’t just a buzzword; it’s an efficiency tool. The AI manages the motor’s RPM to maintain a consistent current even as the battery levels change, providing a professional experience from the first minute to the 600th. This intersection of AI logic and lithium power represents the next step in “Green Tech” for the backyard.

The global launch on Kickstarter begins March 12th at 9:00 AM PDT, with prices starting at $799. To celebrate the launch, iGarden is offering exclusive First 48-Hour Bonuses:

Launch Day Giveaway : One lucky backer within the first 48 hours will be randomly selected to receive their X Series unit for FREE.

: One lucky backer within the first 48 hours will be randomly selected to receive their X Series unit for FREE. 50% Shipping Discount: Backers who pledge within the first 48 hours will lock in a $25 flat shipping rate (50% off the standard $50).

It is a bold new chapter for aquatic engineering, proving that the future of the pool is smart.



