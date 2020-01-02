Greenliant EnduroSLC SSDs with U.2 NVMe form factor

Greenliant is now sampling and shipping volume production runs of its new G7200 Industrial Enterprise EX Series SSDs to customers and expects to ship its 3-bit-per-cell (3D TLC NAND) Enterprise PX Series SSDs in capacities from 960 GB to 3.84 TB in the first quarter of 2020.

“For the highest levels of data integrity, Greenliant’s NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSDs implement on-chip adaptive RAID,” said Xuanhui Li, Vice President of Business Development, Datacenter Products, Greenliant. “With Greenliant’s NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise SSDs, customers can achieve the efficiency and scalability required to meet the demands of write intensive applications in harsh environments.”

“G7200 NVMe U.2 SSDs are designed to provide high performance, high reliability and large capacity for demanding enterprise and industrial applications. Dedicated power failure detection and backup power circuitry is built-in to prevent data integrity issues due to sudden power interruptions. NVMe U.2 industrial enterprise SSDs offer AES-256 compliant hardware encryption for secure applications with the highest levels of user data protection.

Greenliant’s NAND management technology combines robust hardware error correction capabilities with advanced wear-leveling algorithms and bad block management to improve data reliability and significantly extend the life of the product. The G7200 series implements on-chip adaptive RAID, which not only substantially reduces bit error rates, but also provides failover under NAND block failure, or even NAND die failure in very rare cases, and vastly improves the data reliability of the SSD.”

Benefits of the NVMe U.2 EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSDs with 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) NAND include:

– Ultra High Endurance: Reaches 30 DWPD for 5 years

– High Capacity: Offered from 800 GB to 1.92 TB

– High Performance: Reaches up to 2,600/1,900 MB/s read/write

– On-Chip Adaptive RAID: Improves SSD reliability

– Power Interrupt Data Protection: Helps prevent data corruption during power failures

– Industrial Temperature: Operates between -40 and +85 degrees Celsius

– Data Security: Supports AES 256-bit encryption and crypto erase

Source: Greenliant

