Kingston Encrypted USB flash drives now available with 128GB of storage

Storage manufacturer Kingston Digital as this week announce the addition of 128 GB storage options for its encrypted USB flash drives. The Kingston DTLPG3 flash drive is now available in capacities from 8 GB to 128 GB. While the Kingston DTVP 3.0 drive and DT4000G2DM are available in capacities from 4 GB to 128 GB. All are backed by a five-year warranty with free technical support.

“Portable data security is becoming more and more important with the increase in people working from home. Kingston is glad to continue expanding our line of encrypted USB solutions to help users take control of their security needs,” said Oscar Escayola, flash business manager, Kingston EMEA. “Within our full line of encrypted drives, we offer high levels of encryption, fast USB 3.0 performance and after 10 intrusion attempts, the drives lock down so users can rest assured their data is safe.”

– DataTraveler Locker+ G3 (DTLPG3) secures personal data with hardware encryption and password protection for a double layer of data security. DTLPG3 offers cloud backup as an optional feature allowing users to automatically back up data from their USB to Google Drive, OneDrive (Microsoft ), Amazon Cloud Drive, Dropbox or Box. The feature gives added peace of mind as users can access data if the drive is not present.

– DataTraveler Locker+ G3 is easy to setup and easy to use, with no application installation required; all the software and security needed is built in. The drive works on both Windows and Mac operating systems so users can access files from multiple devices, without installing a program on every computer used.

