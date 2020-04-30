Kanguru expands encrypted flash drive range with new 256GB options

If you are in the market for an encrypted flash drive you may be interested to know that Kanguru has expanded their range of Defender Hardware Encrypted Flash Drives adding new high-capacity 256GBstorage capacities. The companies Defender encrypted flash drive range have been specifically created to provide users with the highest military-grade standards for secure data storage, with AES-XTS 256-Bit hardware encryption, FIPS 140-2 Certification, remote management capabilities and tamper-proof protection.

“All Kanguru Defender hardware encrypted flash drives use 256-Bit AES hardware encryption (XTS-mode). This provides organizations with full confidence that the data is protected, backed by over 25 years of trusted data security products by Kanguru. In addition, some Defender drives even exceed rigorous requirements of ultra high-security organizations with FIPS 140-2 Certification, a top-level joint certification process between NIST and CSE.

Along with these exceptional encryption features is the option for IT Administrators/Security Officers to remotely manage Kanguru Defender USB from one convenient console. KRMC offers an additional level of security to help organizations monitor their devices anywhere in the world.

For organizations with potential vulnerabilities to third-party malware tampering, Kanguru Defender encrypted flash drives are equipped with RSA-2048 digitally-signed secure firmware to help prevent these types of attacks.

Using Kanguru Defender hardware encrypted drives is a perfect solution for organizations looking to protect their sensitive data in remote, off-site environments anywhere in the world. Kanguru answers the call for mobility, flexibility and now expands on the high capacity data storage needs of today’s work-from-anywhere environment.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals