Ford emoji jacket allows you to communicate with other road users

Ford has unveiled a concept bicycle jacket designed to help people “share the road”. The unique jacket is equipped with a unique way to communicate with other road users by using emoji’s which can be displayed on the jackets back thanks to the LED pixel style display. The jacket can also display turn signals or hazard symbols and can be used to indicate the mood of the cyclist as well as other emoji graphics as required. Watch the video below to learn more about the Ford emoji jacket concept which unfortunately is not available to purchase at the current time.

“It has never been easier to get on your bike – with millions of people across Europe choosing to ride into work or cycle for sport and pleasure. But communication between drivers and cyclists can be difficult with riders having to remove their hands from the handlebars to indicate changes in direction or to express thanks. Now – as part of our ‘Share The Road’ campaign – Ford has commissioned a prototype Emoji Jacket. This one-of-a-kind creation, which is not available to buy, is designed to show how tensions could be eased by enabling riders to more easily and more clearly show drivers what their intentions are – and how they are feeling.”

Source : Ford

