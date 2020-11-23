Elite Dangerous currently free from Epic Games Store

If you haven’t yet engaged in the space simulation game Elite Dangerous you might be pleased to know that it is now available to download for free from the Epic Game Store until November 26th, 2020. Elite Dangerous is the definitive massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure to the modern generation with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.

“Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Elite Dangerous is the definitive massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure to the modern generation with an evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way. “

If you prefer the Steam’s games network Elite Dangerous is also available at a currently discounted price of just $7.50 until November 25th, 2020.

“Starting with only a small starship and a few credits, players do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to survive in a futuristic cutthroat galaxy and to stand among the ranks of the iconic Elite. In an age of galactic superpowers and interstellar war, every player’s story influences the unique connected gaming experience and handcrafted evolving narrative. Governments fall, battles are lost and won, and humanity’s frontier is reshaped, all by players’ actions.”

– Horizons Season Now Included! – Experience a whole new angle on the galaxy with the Horizons season, now included in Elite Dangerous. Journey from the stars to the surfaces of strange worlds, hit the ground running in the Scarab Surface Recon Vehicle, craft weapons, deploy ship-launched fighters and experience exhilarating multicrew co-op action.

– A Galaxy Of Wonders – The 400 billion star systems of the Milky Way are the stage for Elite Dangerous’ open-ended gameplay. The real stars, planets, moons, asteroid fields and black holes of our own galaxy are built to their true epic proportions in the largest designed playspace in videogame history.

– A Unique Connected Game Experience – Governments fall, battles are lost and won, and humanity’s frontier is reshaped, all by players’ actions. In an age of galactic superpowers and interstellar war, every player’s personal story influences the connected galaxy and handcrafted, evolving narrative.

– Blaze Your Own Trail – Upgrade your ship and customize every component as you hunt, explore, fight, mine, smuggle, trade and survive in the cutthroat galaxy of the year 3301. Do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to stand among the ranks of the Elite.

– Massively Multiplayer – Experience unpredictable encounters with players from around the world in Elite Dangerous’ vast, massively multiplayer space. Experience the connected galaxy alone in Solo mode or with players across the world in Open Play, where every pilot you face could become a trusted ally or your deadliest enemy. You will need to register a free Elite Dangerous account with Frontier to play the game.

– A Living Game – Elite Dangerous grows and expands with new features and content. Major updates react to the way players want to play and create new gameplay opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of players cooperating, competing and exploring together in the connected galaxy.

– The Original Open World Adventure – Elite Dangerous is the third sequel to 1984’s genre-defining Elite, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure into the modern generation with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entire Milky Way recreated at its full galactic proportions.

Source : Epic Games : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals