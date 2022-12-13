Elektor Magazine guest-edited by Arduino now available

Arduino enthusiasts or those of you looking to learn a little more about microcontrollers and electronics and building Internet of Things IoT projects might be interested to know a unique copy of Elektor Magazine is now available guest edited by the Arduino team. Now available to purchase for just one euro the digital copy is available via the link below and contains 140 pages of Arduino goodness.

“You can rely on Elektor for solutions and insights to all your electronics challenges. Elektor breaks the constraints of a magazine. It’s a community of active e-engineers — from novices to professionals — eager to learn, make, design and earn surprising electronics. Every edition of Elektor Magazine is loaded with up-to-date news and views, real-world lab tests and high-quality DIY construction projects. “

Elektor Arduino magazine

MicroPython Enters the World of Arduino

Connected Projects, Simplified: Dive Into the Arduino Cloud

Introduction to TinyML: Big Is Not Always Better

Writing Arduino Sketches Just Got Better: The Arduino IDE 2.0

Getting Started with the Portenta X8: Manage Software Securely with Containers

Build, Deploy, and Maintain Scalable, Secure Applications: With Arduino Portenta X8 Featuring NXP’s i.MX 8M Mini Applications Processor and EdgeLock SE050 Secure Element

Go Professional with Arduino Pro

Smart Ovens Take a Leap Into the Future

Tagvance Builds Safer Construction Sites with Arduino

Santagostino Breathes Easy: With Remote Monitoring That Leverages AI for Predictive Maintenance

Security Flies High with RIoT Secure’s MKR-Based Solution

Open-Source Brings a New Generation of Water: Management to the World

The Mozzi Arduino Library for Sound Synthesis: Insights from Tim Barrass

The New Portenta X8 (with Linux!) and Max Carrier Redefine What’s Possible

How Using Arduino Helps Students Build Future Skills

Must-Haves for Your Electronics Workspace

The Importance of Robotics in Education

Dependable IoT Based Upon LoRa

Art with Arduino: Inspiring Insights from Artists and Designers

“In this issue you will find interviews with members of the Arduino community, special projects we — at Arduino — do in our spare time, and real-life examples of how the Arduino community is helping make the connected world a better place. This is just a tiny portion of everything that has happened since Arduino started in Ivrea in 2005. We hope you will like the stories and projects we hand-picked for you. And remember: sharing is caring!” — David Cuartielles “

Source : AB





