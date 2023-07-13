iChessOne folding, wood electronic chess board with phone app

For those who love the game of chess or for those who are just starting to learn, there is a new product that has launched via Indiegogo this month that might spark your interest. This unique folding wooden electronic chess board is called the iChessOne, and it combines both craftsmanship and smart electronic connectivity.

What sets this folding chess set apart is its powerful functionality, thanks to its companion phone application that connects to the board using Bluetooth. With this application, players can challenge themselves, track their progress, and even play against others from around the world. The iChessOne is not only a beautifully designed chess set, but it’s also a great way to take your chess skills to the next level with the latest technology.

Early bird opportunities are now available for the fresh project from roughly $402 or £341 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the average retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“We combine the beauty of chess craftsmanship with a touch of modern technology. iChessOne is carved out of real wood as a traditional foldable chessboard, yet it provides you with all the powerful e-board functionalities! Play wherever you want and however you like, whether it’s live or online! iChessOne looks and feels just like a traditional, luxurious wooden set. You can’t even tell it’s electronic until you start playing. When not in use, the LEDs are not visible, as they are subtly hidden inside, under the wood, along with all the electronics.”

Wooden electronics chess board

“Our big innovation for the chess world is an original, patent-pending construction, which makes iChessOne the first electronic and foldable chessboard in history! A unique wireless data transmission system allows information to be exchanged between the two halves of the chessboard. Thanks to this, you can fold your new e-board, carry it easily under your arm, or fit it in the luggage to take on a trip!”

If the iChessOne campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the iChessOne folding wood electronic chess board project delve into the promotional video below.

“It’s so easy and quick to get started! To use the power of your electronic chessboard, simply launch the iChessOne App (a built-in battery will be included in each iChessOne set, so no external power source is needed). If you want to play online, select a chess site and start your game. But how does it work exactly? The LEDs will turn on to indicate each of your opponent’s moves. And thanks to the full pieces recognition system, the board detects the exact location of each piece, so your moves will automatically appear on the chess server.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the folding wood electronic chess board, jump over to the official iChessOne crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



