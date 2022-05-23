JETONE electric surfboard is capable of reaching 52km

JETONE is a new electric surfboard equipped with powerful 10kw dual Jet motors providing speeds up to 52 km an hour and features a battery capable of providing up to 60 minutes of surfing on a single charge. If you are surfing flat out you will be able to squeeze at least 45 minutes from a single charge.

“Jetone could be the most competitive and the most affordable electric surfboard in the world. A normal electronic surfboard could cost you more than $15000 per unit. Our mission is to introduce more people to the electric jetboard community with such price point. The current development and design has been well developed. We have tested it by vary individuals and we have improved the board in many ways. We have solid and reputed suppliers on parts, motors, battery and electronics components.”

Electric surfboard

If the JETONE crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the JETONE electric surfboard project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $4628 or £3428 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Jetone is a super fast jet surfboard with top speed at 52km/hr. It has a long lasting battery for about 45-60 minutes of play time. We have been modifying and improving in the past year. It is a emission-free electronic surfboard with enhanced waterproof electronic structure and motor system. The board has been manufactured in small amount and ready to hit the market. Our manufacturing capacity has been confirmed and promised shipping date will be likely to be meet. The board also tested in both ocean and lakes. The result is promising.”

Source : Kickstarter

