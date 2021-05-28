SES Pro motion controlled electric screwdriver

Engineers, developers and electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new motion controlled electric screwdriver that has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the SES Pro. Equipped with an OLED display and 34 bits, the electric screwdriver offers users five different modes and weighs just 52 g. Equipped with smart talk force technology and a variable transmission capable of speeds up to 200 revolutions per minute the electric screwdriver accepts 4 mm S2 magnetic bits and is equipped with an easy access smart motion controller.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $49 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SES Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the SES Pro electric screwdriver project play the promotional video below.

“You need the right tools when you’ve got a job on hand, be it for daily household task or repairing works. And if the tool can be both smart and ergonomic, that will be a big plus! The SES PRO electric screwdriver is exactly that tool. It is the latest smart-motion control, electric-powered screwdriver that is easy to use, and made to improve the quality of life.”

“The pen-shape design of the SES PRO is sleek and lightweight. Built upon 34 bits micro-processor, the smart-motion and electrical torque screwdriver is extremely precise and accurate. The SES PRO is instructed and commanded by the direction you twist your wrist. Gently rotate direction (left/right) to tighten or loosen the screws. The motor will automatically power the torque up to 2.0kgf.cm(max) depend on the angle of hand rotation.”

“Adhere to the philosophy of “innovation,creativity and creation”. The company has established a team of professionals to design, develop, produce and manufacture high-end tools and intelligent products. Screwdrivers are becoming more sophisticated over time. The state-of-the-art SES PRO screwdriver is lighter, shorter, more powerful than any other electrical screwdrivers out there. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the electric screwdriver

Source : Kickstarter

