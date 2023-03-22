Keebmonkey precision electric screwdriver $50

Keebmonkey have created a compact precision electric screwdriver with a speed of 200 revolutions per minute in the case featuring 48 bits avoiding plenty of versatility for whatever job you may have at hand. Equipped with an OLED indicator and the USB-C charging port the electric screwdriver is now available to purchase priced at $50 offering a saving off the recommended retail price of $59.

Electric screwdriver

“When it comes to customizing your keyboards, your work is only as good as your tools. The Keebmonkey Electric Precision Screwdriver drives home that point, in the positive, with precision and elegance. Not much bigger than your average pen, this sleek screwdriver fits nicely into your hand with a clean, aluminum chassis and polygonal shape that’s both ergonomic and functional. “

“The set comes with 48 bits for far-reaching functionality, packs up to 0.5 Newton-meters of rotational force, spins at a speed of 200 revolutions per minute, and charges in a handy, OLED-adorned case (where the bits are stored, too). Pick up this clean little driver so you only screw in—and never screw up—your future keyboard builds.”

Features of the electric screwdriver :

– Housing material: Aluminum

– LED guide light

– Torque: 0.05–0.5 Nm

– Torque modes: 5

– Speed: 200 RPM

– Charging input: Type C on base

– Case with OLED indicator

– Bits (various sizes): Philips, Y, flathead, hexagon, star, triangle, U, pentagon, square, and specialized

– Bit shank: 5/32″

Source : Keebmonkey





