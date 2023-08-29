Hanboost S1 USB-C rechargeable cordless multitool from $69

DIY enthusiasts, creators, and makers might be interested in a new tool in the form of the Hanboost S1. A cordless versatile rotary tool designed to cater to a wide range of DIY projects. This electric cordless multitool can polish, drill, grind, cut, and carve, making it a must-have for any toolbox or workshop.

One of the standout features of the Hanboost S1 is its unique 5-speed adjustment function. This allows for fine drilling, precise cutting, or rapid polishing, depending on the task at hand. The rotation speed can be optimized according to the hardness of the material being worked on, ensuring the best results every time.

Early bird bargains are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Thanks to your incredible support in our HBT-471 screwdriver set on our previous project, you helped us bring our first project into reality, and made us move forward to next milestone. Since then, we’ve fulfilled all rewards and begun designing our next product.”

Powering this versatile tool is a high-efficiency motor that can reach impressive speeds of up to 18000 RPM. Despite this high-speed rotation, the Hanboost S1 maintains a low noise level, clocking in at around 46 db at its maximum rate. This makes it a pleasure to work with, even for extended periods.

Hanboost S1 electric cordless multitool

The Hanboost S1 also boasts a forward and reverse rotation function, enhancing efficiency and precision. Its LED display provides clear indications of battery and gear status, making operation straightforward even for newcomers to the DIY scene.

“We understand that each material has its unique properties and requires special handling, therefore, we provide specially adapted tool heads for different materials, whether you’re carving, sanding, polishing, or drilling, and changing Bit is also a breeze, letting you spend more time creating and less time prepping.”

Weighing in at a mere 105g, the Hanboost S1 is compact and lightweight, making it easy to handle. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, allowing for prolonged use without discomfort. The tool also features a high concentricity feature for straight drilling and a stable clamping for secure workpiece handling.

If the Hanboost S1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Hanboost S1 electric cordless multitool project delve into the promotional video below.

The robust, thick-walled metal head of the Hanboost DIY Polishing and Drilling Machine resists wear and oxidation, ensuring longevity. It also allows for easy change of bits, further enhancing its versatility.

In conclusion, the Hanboost S1 is a comprehensive, multi-functional tool that is set to become a staple in the toolkits of DIY enthusiasts, creators, and thinkers. Its unique features and high-efficiency performance make it a valuable addition to any DIY project.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the electric cordless multitool, jump over to the official Hanboost S1 crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



