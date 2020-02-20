All Terrain R750 electric fat bike hits Kickstarter from $1,299

The All Terrain R750 is an electric fat bike capable of traversing a wide variety of different terrains with ease providing you with the power to explore your surroundings with ease. The rugged aluminum alloy frame includes an integrated battery pack capable of delivering over 50 miles per charge using pedal assist or around 20 miles on throttle-only mode. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the All Terrain R750 created by Eric Crews founder of M2S Bikes.

“The All Terrain R750 electric fat bike is ready for pretty much everything you can throw at it. From deep sand to fresh snow and everything in between, this bike has everything you need to get you where you want to go. Choose between the standard 4.5″ inch fat tires that easily cruise through the toughest terrain while absorbing bumps and soaking up holes with ease or opt for the fast-rolling 29+ tires for improved efficiency on roads and gravel for the ultimate commuter.”

“We’ve spent years working to come up with – and continue to improve – what we believe is the best electric fat bike on the market at the most affordable price point possible. With best in class options like the 750 watt motor and optional 21 amp hour battery, this electric fat bike is capable of extra long rides and has plenty of power to blast up the steepest hills. When it comes time to stop the powerful 180mm hydraulic disc brakes bring the big wheels to a stop in a hurry.”

“If you are commuting to work and looking to slash your ride time while not breaking a sweat, the All Terrain HT is up to the task thanks to the fast top speed of 28 m.p.h. and optional thumb throttle. For those times when you are looking to get off the beaten path, the oversize wheels and tires provide plenty of traction while also softening up the ride when charging ahead through rocks and roots.”

For more details, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below. Early bird deposits for the $1,200 electric bike are available from $299 with delivery throughout the United States expected to take place during May 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

