Elder Scrolls Online Necrom update arrives June 5th 2023

Microsoft has released more details on what you can expect from the latest update coming to the Elder Scrolls Online MMORPG adventure game. The latest update brings with it a new class making it only the 3rd to be added since its launch eight years ago. The Arcanist class will be rolled out during the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom update which will take place in a few months time on June 5, 2023 for PC and a little later on June 20 for Xbox consoles. Bringing with it not only a new class but also new zones, stories as well as the obligatory enhancements, tweaks and new features. The update is now available to preorder and will provide gamers with “unparalleled storytelling and deep lore”.

Elder Scrolls Online Necrom update

Creative Director Rich Lambert explained the process of creating the Arcanist

“It’s worth emphasizing first how different the Arcanist is to what’s come before. As Lambert put it, it’s “really important for us as developers but also as players that it doesn’t feel like you’re just going, ‘Oh I’ve done this class before but it’s just a different color,’ or, ‘The numbers are slightly different.’ We had to think of a lot of that kind of stuff for sure.”

“This class, this Arcanist, is centered around knowledge, and that’s very much within Hermaeus Mora’s wheelhouse – that’s what Hermaeus Mora does, is hoards this knowledge, and so we leveraged a lot of that,” said Lambert. “And as players saw in some of the Global Reveal stuff, but as they’ll see over the course of the coming months, there’s a lot of influences of Hermaeus Mora on this character and it just ties in so well to this overarching story.”

“With that in mind, the Arcanist offers some very different ways to play ESO. “It has three major skill lines just like the other classes,” Lambert explained. “Herald of the Tome – which is essentially like a DPS line – Apocryphal Soldier – which is a tanky line – and then the healing one [is Curative Runeforms].

This class is something that’s very different than anything that we’ve really built before. It’s really tightly integrated into the overarching storyline and themes. So a lot of the inspiration for this class centers around Hermaeus Mora and this thirst for forbidden knowledge. It is a little bit darker, it kind of hits that cosmic horror vibe, the visuals are really, really cool, the sounds that the audio team came up with are really something you haven’t really heard before. “

Source : Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals