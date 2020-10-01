EE teams up with Square to offers mobile payments for small businesses

Mobile carrier EE has announced a new partnership with Square in the UK to offer mobile payments to small businesses in the UK.

EE’s small business users can get a free Square Reader and also fee free processing on the first £1,000 of transactions through the platform.

Available now, the partnership will give EE’s small business customers access to a free Square Reader, with fee-free processing on their first £1,000 of card transactions in person, online or over the phone*. With Square, customers can accept touch-free payments in-person and online, quickly and securely.

According to recent research1 by Small Business Britain and BT Skills for Tomorrow, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted SMEs to embrace more digital ways of working. Over half (51 per cent) of UK’s businesses are moving online to better engage with their customers; 44 per cent are selling more of their products online; and 26 per cent have increased their use of contactless payments. As a result of this shift, 43 per cent expect their use of digital tools to increase in the future.

You can find out more details about Square and EE’s offering for small businesses over at EE’s website at the link below.

Source EE

