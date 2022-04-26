EE launches Nreal Air AR glasses in the UK

EE has announced that it is launching some new AR glasses in partnership with Nreal in the UK, the Nreal Air AR glasses.

The new Nreal Air AR glasses will be available from EE later this spring and pricing information will be made available closer to launch.

With the latest AR technology, fine-tuned audio, and a massive 201-inch expanded Full HD virtual display, Nreal Air is a great way to experience digital content on the move. When combined with a compatible smartphone connected to EE’s 5G network, the glasses open-up new possibilities for mobile gaming via the cloud as well as streaming high-definition movies and TV shows. Perfect for the 1 in 5 Brits who state that watching videos and online gaming via a giant virtual screen on the go is what most excites them about Augmented Reality.

Connecting a Bluetooth gaming controller can also turn your smartphone into a portable console when coupled with a game-streaming platform.

Nreal Air supports two different modes. In “Air Casting” mode, customers can mirror their phone screen and enjoy their entire mobile experience on a 130-inch HD virtual display. The “MR Space” mode takes customers into a Mixed Reality environment and gives them a taste of innovative AR technologies. They can position multiple virtual screens as large as 201 inches in 3D space, for example, they can experience stationary cycling exercises in an immersive AR environment, while exploring an expanding array of AR apps.

If you are interested in finding out more details about the new Nreal Air AR glasses you can register your interest at the link below.

Source EE

