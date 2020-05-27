EE launches new Smart and Essential pay monthly handset and Smart SIM plans

EE has announced that it is launching some new pay monthly plans which are all 5G ready, these will include new Smart, Essential and Smart Sim pay monthly mobile plans.

The new Smart Plans come with a choice of swappable benefits, including Prime Video, Britbox, BT Sport and more.

EE today launched a new range of Smart and Essential pay monthly handset and Smart SIM plans which come with access to 5G as standard. The new Smart Plans also include new Reserve Data, allowing customers to stay connected if they use up their high-speed data allowance, as well as the addition of a BritBox Swappable Benefit.

EE’s new pay monthly range allows customers to enjoy everything 5G has to offer, on the UK’s no. 1 network with 5G in more places. Designed to help customers future-proof their plan, customers with a 5G handset will be ready to take advantage of faster speeds, lower latency and the very best network experience.

Source EE

