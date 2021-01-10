EE extending its unlimited data offer for NHS staff until January 2021

EE has announced that it will continue to offer unlimited data to NHS staff until the 31st of January 2021, it was originally introduced back in April of this year.

The company has said that more than 270,000 NHS staff have already taken up the offer of free unlimited data and more staff can sign up to it if they have a valid NHS email address.

EE is continuing to offer unlimited data to NHS workers until 31st January 2021, as local lockdowns increase and Covid-19 pressures remain. The offer, originally due to end on 9th October 2020, has now been extended for EE customers into the New Year.

Since launching on 9th April 2020, the offer has been taken up by over 270,000 NHS staff benefitting from unlimited data on the UK’s biggest network. The extended scheme can be worth up to £250 to each member of NHS staff who signed up in April.

Source EE

