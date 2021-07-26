EE customers who take out insurance will get Apple Care on their iPhones

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that their new or upgrading customers who take out either their Damage Cover or Full Cover insurance will get Apple Care included on their iPhone.

EE have noted that they are the first UK network to include Apple Care with their device insurance, you can see more details below.

EE has today announced that new and upgrading customers who take out Full Cover or Damage Cover mobile insurance from EE with their iPhone will now have AppleCare Services included. Both Full Cover and Damage Cover with AppleCare Services on EE last the lifetime of a customer’s insurance policy. AppleCare Services provides device repair at Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers and 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by web chat or over the phone. The service has a range of features unique to EE including providing customers with the ability to add any excess when having a repair in store to their mobile bill. EE has also recently expanded its in-store repair service, so customers can now also drop their phone off at 85 stores across the country.

You can find out more details about EE’s insurance with Apple Care included over at their website at the link below.

Source EE

