How to setup Find My on your iPhone, iPad, iPod

Apple’s Find My app is a really useful feature for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Mac, it can help you easily locate your device.

This is a very handy feature in case you have lost your iPhone, iPad and more, or if your device has been stolen, this feature can be used to locate it.

How do you setup Find my on your iPhone, iPad and more?

The first thing you need to do is turn on the Find My app on your device. To do this go to Settings and then select Your Name and then Find My. You can choose to share you location with your friends and family you will need to select Share My Location.

Select Find My iPhone or Find My iPad and turn the setting to On, if you want to find you devices when they are offline then select Find My Network. This uses other people devices to locate you device, it is encrypted and anonymous.

If you want to find you lost devices location you will need to make sure location services are on for your device. This can be done by going to Settings > Privacy > Location Services, then you need to turn on Location Services.

What devices can i track with the Find My app?

The Find My app can be used to find a wide range of devices, you iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and other devices like Apple AirPods and AirTags.

Devices like AirPods and AirTags are automatically added to the Find My app when they are connected to your iPhone. This is assuming that you have the Find My iPhone feature installed on your device. Apple now also supports third party tracking devices in Find My. Check with the manufacturers instructions for this device to add it to Find My.

How do you use the Find My app to located my iPhone and iPad?

Once you have setup Find My on your device you can the use the app to locate your device. Open the Find My app and you will then see a list of devices that you can locate using the app.

Select the device you want to find from the menu and then the app will show you your devices location. If it is turned off it should show you the last location that was recorded for the device.

You can find out more details on how to use the Find My app with your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and more over at Apple’s website.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals