EE, BT Mobile, and Plusnet Mobile customers will have unlimited access to BBC Bitesize

BT and the BBC have announced a new partnership that will give EE, BT Mobile, and Plusnet Mobile customers unlimited access to BBC Bitsize educational content.

That means that any data used to watch the BBC Bitsize educational content will not count towards mobile data on the above networks.

BT and the BBC have announced plans to zero rate the hugely popular and award-winning BBC Bitesize for all EE, BT Mobile, and Plusnet Mobile customers, while schools remain closed.

The first of its kind agreement means that from the end of the month customers of EE, BT Mobile and Plusnet Mobile accessing BBC Bitesize for kids’ educational purposes, can watch, read and interact with as much immersive content as they need, even if they have run out of data.

You can find out more information about the new offer on BBC Bitsize content for BT customers at the link below.

Source BT

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals