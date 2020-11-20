EE Black Friday deals include Apple, Google and Samsung smartphone

EE has announced that it is launching a range of Black Friday deals which will be available from today until the 7th of December.

The deals include a range of smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung and more and you can see more details 0n these below.

Available from today, EE has a variety of unmissable Pay-Monthly offers availble on some of the latest smartphones on the market, giving customers access to huge savings of up to £462 on the UK’s fastest mobile network:

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) – save £241 – £99 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan

Apple iPhone SE (64GB) – save £136 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential Plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G – save £462 – £70 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G – save £414 – £70 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £52 per month on a Smart Plan

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G – save £260 – £30 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £44 per month on a Smart Plan

Samsung Galaxy A71 – save £260 – £10 upfront cost, £33 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £40 per month on a Smart Plan

Google Pixel 4a 5G – save £232 – £30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan or £38 per month on a Smart Plan

Google Pixel 4a – save £164– £50 upfront cost, £23per month for 24 months with 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts on an Essential plan

You can find out more information about the various Black Friday Deals that are available on EE at the link below.

Source EE

