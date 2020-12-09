EE announces more iPhone, Samsung and smartphone deals

EE has announced a new range of Christmas deals on a range of smartphones, these include the iPhone XR, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 and more.
You can see a lost of the new devices that are available in these deals below, there are also some pay as you go deals and more.
Monthly Deals:
- iPhone XR – save £101 – £45 upfront cost, £35 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
- Samsung S20 5G – save £240 – £100 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan
- Samsung S20 Ultra 5G – save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £68 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan
- Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G – save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £66 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan
- Samsung S20 FE 4G – get 100GB for the cost of 4GB – £50 upfront cost, £43 per month on an Essential Plan
- Samsung A42 – save £116 – £10 upfront cost, £37 per month on a 40GB Essential Plan
- Google Pixel 5 – save £144 – £50 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
- OPPO Find X2 Pro – save £288 – £70 upfront cost, £47 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
- Oppo Find X2 Neo – save £164 – £10 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
- Huawei P40 Lite 5G – save £116 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan
- Huawei P40 Pro 5G – save £96 – £30 upfront cost, £49 on a 40GB Essential Plan
Pay As You Go handsets too, including:
- Huawei P Smart – £129.99 when bought with £15 airtime credit, saving £30
- IMO Verve – £19.99 when bought with £15 airtime credit
- Samsung A21s – £109.99 when bought with £20 airtime credit
You can find out more information about the EE deals on a range of smartphones over at their website at the link below.
Source EE
