Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



EE announces more iPhone, Samsung and smartphone deals

By

smartphone deals

EE has announced a new range of Christmas deals on a range of smartphones, these include the iPhone XR, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 and more.

You can see a lost of the new devices that are available in these deals below, there are also some pay as you go deals and more.

Monthly Deals:

  • iPhone XR – save £101 – £45 upfront cost, £35 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
  • Samsung S20 5G – save £240 – £100 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan
  • Samsung S20 Ultra 5G – save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £68 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan
  • Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G – save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £66 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan
  • Samsung S20 FE 4G – get 100GB for the cost of 4GB – £50 upfront cost, £43 per month on an Essential Plan
  • Samsung A42 – save £116 – £10 upfront cost, £37 per month on a 40GB Essential Plan
  • Google Pixel 5 – save £144 – £50 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
  • OPPO Find X2 Pro – save £288 – £70 upfront cost, £47 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
  • Oppo Find X2 Neo – save £164 – £10 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan
  • Huawei P40 Lite 5G – save £116 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan
  • Huawei P40 Pro 5G – save £96 – £30 upfront cost, £49 on a 40GB Essential Plan

Pay As You Go handsets too, including:

  • Huawei P Smart – £129.99 when bought with £15 airtime credit, saving £30
  • IMO Verve – £19.99 when bought with £15 airtime credit
  • Samsung A21s – £109.99 when bought with £20 airtime credit

You can find out more information about the EE deals on a range of smartphones over at their website at the link below.

Source EE

Filed Under: Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.