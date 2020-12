EE announces more iPhone, Samsung and smartphone deals

EE has announced a new range of Christmas deals on a range of smartphones, these include the iPhone XR, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 and more.

You can see a lost of the new devices that are available in these deals below, there are also some pay as you go deals and more.

Monthly Deals:

iPhone XR – save £101 – £45 upfront cost, £35 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan

– £45 upfront cost, £35 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan Samsung S20 5G – save £240 – £100 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan

– £100 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan Samsung S20 Ultra 5G – save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £68 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £68 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G – save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £66 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £66 per month on an unlimited GB Essential Plan Samsung S20 FE 4G – get 100GB for the cost of 4GB – £50 upfront cost, £43 per month on an Essential Plan

– £50 upfront cost, £43 per month on an Essential Plan Samsung A42 – save £116 – £10 upfront cost, £37 per month on a 40GB Essential Plan

– £10 upfront cost, £37 per month on a 40GB Essential Plan Google Pixel 5 – save £144 – £50 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan

– £50 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan OPPO Find X2 Pro – save £288 – £70 upfront cost, £47 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan

– £70 upfront cost, £47 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan Oppo Find X2 Neo – save £164 – £10 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan

– £10 upfront cost, £41 per month on a 10GB Essential Plan Huawei P40 Lite 5G – save £116 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan

– £30 upfront cost, £25 per month on a 4GB Essential Plan Huawei P40 Pro 5G – save £96 – £30 upfront cost, £49 on a 40GB Essential Plan

Pay As You Go handsets too, including:

Huawei P Smart – £129.99 when bought with £15 airtime credit, saving £30

IMO Verve – £19.99 when bought with £15 airtime credit

Samsung A21s – £109.99 when bought with £20 airtime credit

You can find out more information about the EE deals on a range of smartphones over at their website at the link below.

Source EE

