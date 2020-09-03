EE announces Full Works Plan for iPhone

EE has announced the launch of a new plan designed for the iPhone, the EE Full Works Plan. For a monthly fee you get a new iPhone, plus Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Pricing for these new plans starts at £69 a month for an iPhone 11, they are also introducing a new Smart iPhone Plan which will let you chose one of the Apple benefits included.

Marc Allera, CEO, BT Consumer, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer customers the best mobile experiences through partnerships with the world’s most innovative brands. And now, for the first time, they can get the best of EE and the best of Apple in one mobile plan. Allowing them to benefit from Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, unlimited mobile data, and the option to upgrade whenever they want – all on the UK’s no.1 network for 4G and 5G.”

EE has also introduced a new Smart iPhone plan, offering customers the choice of one inclusive Apple smart benefit from Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade and generous data allowances (including access to Reserve Data, keeping you connect if your data allowance runs out).

You can find out more information about the new EE Full Works Plan for iPhone and the new Smart iPhone Plan at the link below.

