EE announces early bird Christmas deals on the iPhone, Galaxy S20 and more

EE has announced a range of early bird Christmas deals on Apple’s iPhone SE, the Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy S20, Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G.

Some of the deals comes with a ranbge of free gifts including AirPods, a 4K LG TV, a Nintendo Switch and more, you can see more information below.

iPhone SE 64GB – £44 per month (£30 upfront cost) on a 10GB Smart Plan, including a pair of Apple Airpods worth £159

iPhone SE 128GB – £46 per month (£30 upfront cost) on a 10GB Smart Plan, including a pair of Apple Airpods worth £159

iPhone SE 256GB – £50 per month (£30 upfront cost) on a 10GB Smart Plan, including a pair of Apple Airpods worth £159

Google Pixel 4a – £39 per month (£30 upfront cost) on a 10GB Essential Plan, including an LG Ultra 4K 43″ TV worth £399

OPPO A72 – £35 per month (£30 upfront) on a 10GB Essential Plan, including a Nintendo Switch 1.1 worth £279.99

OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G – £41 per month (£30 upfront) on a 10GB Essential Plan, including a Nintendo Switch 1.1 worth £279.99

Samsung S20+ – £55 per month (£70 upfront) on a 40GB Essential Plan – a saving of £240 across the duration of the contract

Samsung S20 FE 5G – £47 per month (£30 upfront) on a 40GB Essential Plan – a saving of £192 across the duration of the contract

Samsung A51 – £27 per month (£30 upfront) on a 4GB Essential Plan – a saving of £144 across the duration of the contract

You can find out more details about the range of early bird Christmas deals over at EE at the link below.

