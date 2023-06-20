The designers at Ideaspark have returned to Kickstarter for third project to launch the new 11-in-1 keychain titanium EDC multitool. With still 24 days remaining the project has blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers. Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Upgrade your everyday carry with our sleek 2nd generation 11-in-1 Titanium Multi-Function Keychain. With its compact design and enhanced functionality, you’ll never have to fumble around for the right tool again. Say goodbye to the hassle of a bulky keychain and hello to convenience and efficiency with our innovative solution.”

EDC multitool

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming love and support the G1 Belt Keychain has received from our backers and users. It has exceeded our expectations, and we have received numerous positive feedback. However, we also value the suggestions we received from our users on how to make it even better. That’s why we are proud to introduce the second version, which incorporates upgrades based on real user feedback. We are committed to continuously improving our product and delivering an exceptional experience to our valued users. Thank you for being a part of our journey!”

Assuming that the K-Smart funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the K-Smart EDC multitool project scan the promotional video below.

“Elevate your everyday carry game with our 2nd generation keychain, meticulously crafted from premium grade 5 titanium. Built to withstand the test of time, this keychain is corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and incredibly durable. No matter what challenges you face, from popping open a bottle to tightening a loose screw, our keychain has you covered. With its enhanced functionality and unbeatable strength, it’s the ultimate tool for your daily adventures. Back our project now and upgrade your everyday carry with confidence!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official K-Smart crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



