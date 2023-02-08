Striker rugged EDC multitool from $30

The Striker is a new rugged EDC multitool launched by Kickstarter this week offering a modern multitool designed for everyday living. Combining a slicer, striker, screwdriver, pry and bottle opener the multitool has been constructed with a G-10 composite grip and features Japanese AUS-8 steel in its construction. Finished with a pocket clip the EDC multitool is now available for a limited time at preproduction discounts. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $30 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

“If STRIKER is successfully funded, we will make sure everything goes according to plan to meet the promised deadline. We have manufacturing, operations, and logistics set up and ready to go. The funding raised on Kickstarter will be used for production and manufacturing of this new line of Multitools. We hope to run everything as streamlined as possible and also ahead of schedule to get these awesome tools in your hands as soon as possible.”

EDC multitool

If the Striker crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Striker EDC multitool project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official Striker crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals