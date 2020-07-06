Ecriture Perfect Japanese steel kitchen knives

A new range of kitchen knives has been launched via Kickstarter this month constructed from industry-leading AUS-10 Japanese steel, applied with sub-zero treatment and honed to a 15-degree angle. The Ecriture Perfect Knives cut through all kitchen scenarios like butter and will revolutionize the way you will prepare your meals.

With a simple slide control, you can change the center of gravity on these weighted, ergonomic knives giving you the highest level of control, precision, and accuracy while chopping, dicing, slicing, cutting, and even disjointing. Watch the video below to learn more. Early bird pledges are available from €89, with shipping expected to take place during December 2020.

“Ecriture Perfect Knives are designed to adapt to every grip and every level of expertise. We’ve worked with some of the world’s best chefs to engineer the “perfect” knife. Through our research and development, we’ve designed easy-to-use adjustable-balance knives to tell your story through food. “

Source : Kickstarter

