EDC flashlight hits Kickstarter with quick magnetic switch

If you are searching for a quick on and off EDC flashlight you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the YSMART MQ3. Created by a team based in London in the United Kingdom the new EDC flashlight features a magnetic on an off switch allowing you to quickly turn on your flashlight without fumbling for a switch. To turn off your light simply attach it once again to the magnetic holder. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $35 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We believe we made the best keychain flashlight. It’s everything we ever wanted a flashlight to be. We think you will feel the same. YSMART MQ3 is the smallest, lightest, brightest, more durable, most convenient, and rechargeable whit USB-C fast charging. The “Pop-to-Light” solution provides an extremely convenient, easy, fast way to use when you need powerful light in a hurry. “

EDC flashlight

If the YSMART MQ3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the YSMART MQ3 EDC flashlight project checkout the promotional video below.

“No more searching blindly around in the dark or fumbling around to unlock your flashlight. We’ve done away with the need to twist your flashlight to turn it on/off. YSMART MQ3 provides a magnetic quick-release solution. Simply pull it off your keychain then the flashlight turns on immediately. Never worry about accidentally disconnecting your YSMART MQ3. Featuring a powerful magnet with 3kg/6.6lb of pulling force, you can place it anywhere without worrying about it falling off.”

“We’re YSMART. We design and make cool EDC products. After the success of six campaigns with 20,000+ backers and over 80,000+ units. we received a heap of great feedback. Now we are glad to be back with our Kickstarter #7: the rechargeable version of our YSMART flashlight.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the EDC flashlight, jump over to the official YSMART MQ3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



