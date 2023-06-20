Lumivoyager L1 keychain EDC flashlight

Anyone searching for a small compact yet bright EDC flashlight might be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for the Lumivoyager L1. The ultracompact flashlight is waterproof and shock resistant and is available in either silver or black finishes and constructed from either titanium or aluminum depending on your preference. Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $35 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Introducing Lumivoyager, the ultimate EDC flashlight. Made from durable metal, it boasts 1100 lumens of brightness, four color light sources, adjustable settings, magnetic suction, and waterproof, shock-resistant, and wear-resistant features. Whether you’re camping, hiking, or simply need a reliable light source for everyday use, our EDC flashlight won’t let you down. Lumivoyager is committed to creating high-quality products that are both reliable and affordable, and we believe that our EDC flashlight is a testament to that commitment.”

“The Lumivoyager is a bright, compact, unique and feature-rich EDC flashlight for any lighting situation. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors, camping, taking a night walk, reading, or need a reliable emergency light, it’s got the job done. Lumivoyager L1 – The smallest and most powerful EDC flashlight on the market. Lumivoyager brings you up to 1,100 lumens of bright light (Osram P9 lamp beads) in an extremely lightweight design, allowing you to walk more confidently in the dark.”

Assuming that the Lumivoyager L1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Lumivoyager L1 EDC flashlight project preview the promotional video below.

“Lumivoyager EDC flashlight supports 4 adjustable light sources, which can be quickly adjusted according to different environments and needs. From reading books to camping, from search to defense, this flashlight provides a variety of light source modes to meet different application needs. With a powerful magnet on the bottom, you can also attach the L1 to any metal surface.L1 can also act as a bicycle tail light, outdoor warning light, etc.”

Source : Kickstarter



