Titanium OFUK pocket EDC minimalist cutting tool

Titanium OFUK is a small compact minimalist titanium cutting tool specifically designed to provide a handy every day carry (EDC). Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $50,000 thanks to over 700 backers still 30 days remaining.

Created by WynLABS based in Vancouver the innovative design team focuses on creating useful and creative products perfect for the everyday use, and have successfully completed 8 Kickstarter projects and shipped products to over 85 countries. Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The unique single body, open frame is precision machined from Grade 5 Titanium billet. The slide button is made with premium 17-4 stainless steel material. An undercut chamfer beneath the button allows you to lift it up with your finger to dis-engage the blade. Have you ever had an “OFUK” moment when you tried to use your knife and found its edge dulled or covered with gooey, sticky stuff? If you are a knife guy, leave the dirty work to its little brother, the utility knife.”

EDC minimalist cutting tool

“Small and lightweight to carry anywhere. There when you need it most! Symmetrical design so you can operate with either hand. Choose the length of blade extension to fit your cutting need and control the depth of your incision. It simply disappears in your pocket. No bulk! Weighs only 0.5 oz. without blade, and 0.7 oz. with blade; About the weight of three US quarter dollar coins.”

Assuming that the Titanium OFUK funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Titanium OFUK EDC cutting tool project watch the promotional video below.

“Removing dull blades and inserting new ones is easy, or simply rotate to the other half of the blade that is still sharp. Fit any standard utility blade. There is an endless selection for you to choose, from straight to serrated edge, stainless steel, titanium nitride coated to ceramic material. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the EDC cutting tool, jump over to the official Titanium OFUK crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals