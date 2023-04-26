Native Union EDC backpack hits Kickstarter

Native Union has returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their latest backpack creation in the form of the WFA and EDC backpack that has been designed to provide users with a functional, durable yet sustainable backpack for your modern lifestyle say it is creators. The project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1000 backers with still 16 days remaining.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $125 or £106 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“For us, work has always been a thing to do, not a place to go. So with the rise of hybrid work, we received tons of feedback. We listened to what you were missing from your everyday carry and got to work crafting a backpack that actually keeps up with your modern lifestyle. With a timeless design and a lightweight 600g construction, W.F.A Backpack looks good and feels good too. Carry in comfort and style on everyday commutes, whether cycling, strolling, or on the subway.”

EDC backpack

“It all started with our recycled canvas 100% made from plastic bottles. We took the time to perfect the fabric so it feels like the natural material, while being stronger and water repellent. Unlike most recycled bags, we didn’t stop there. The linings, padding, leather accents – they’re all made from recycled sources. Full of interior and exterior pockets and compartments for precise organization of all your essentials, including a built-in padded laptop sleeve, a key leash, water bottle holder.”

With the assumption that the Native Union crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Native Union EDC backpack project sift the promotional video below.

“Exclusively on Kickstarter, we’re offering free customization. Personalize your backpack with your initials, your name, or even your values or visions for an aspirational reminder to motivate you wherever you go.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the EDC backpack, jump over to the official Native Union crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

