Velites Storm fitness backpack with magnetic pouch

Launched via Kickstarter this month is a new backpack specifically designed to store fitness gear. Named the Velites Storm the fitness backpack features two interlocking compartments creating a casual yet spacious and rugged versatile backpack to carry all your fitness gear. Using powerful magnets the secondary compartment or Wod-Bag attaches to the main backpack and can be easily removed and carried with you during your workout. The magnets can then be used to store your pouch next to the machine you are working on providing easy access to your mobile phone, snacks and small fitness gear.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $53 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Our objective is your optimal health and fitness. We are a team of engineers, athletes, designers, and lovers of fitness products for fitness enthusiasts like you. We start every project with real problems that we aim to solve. Athletes like us are surrounded by products formulated with harmful chemicals, poor-quality materials that cut corners, or horrible designs from people that are well-intentioned but don’t actually know how the product can realistically improve a workout.”

Fitness backpack

If the Velites Storm campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Velites Storm fitness backpack project review the promotional video below.

“Athletes are our inspiration. We start right at the Box: observing what athletes need to help reach their objectives. Design Thinking is our tool. We construct concepts and create prototypes that we try out ourselves until we find the absolute best solution to help you achieve your goals. Relentless testing. All our products have been tested in CrossFit boxes, gyms, and competitions and tried out by world champions from different disciplines before launching into the market.”

“Quality is our priority. From day one, we consider the lifelong value of every single one of our products. Velites is an ISO-certified company to ensure that every product you acquire conforms to the highest quality standards, from the development phase all the way through production.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the fitness backpack, jump over to the official Velites Storm crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



