5-in-1 travel carry on backpack system

Travelers searching for a new carry on backpack might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign created by the team at Wool & Oak. The unique travel bag has 18 features to make your travelling as easy as possible. Offering a variety of ways to keep your belongings safe yet fully accessible during your travels. Featuring a quick zip that can transform your bag into smaller luggage depending on your needs.

The Wool & Oak backpack has been specifically designed for comfort and affordability and early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Dear Kickstarter backers, this is us! The small Wool & Oak team that is proud to share with you a concept design that we have invested a lot of time and effort. We love beautiful products, and we never want to compromise comfort. We need bags that provide comfort and support in reaching our goals. Not bags, that stand in our way.”

“So we wondered what if we could create premium leather bags that save us time, money, and stress daily and on our travels while providing superior organization, comfort and functionality? This is exactly the motivation behind launching the Wool & Oak Carry—On bag.”

Assuming that the Wool & Oak funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Wool & Oak carry on backpack project watch the promotional video below.

Carry on backpack

“This is our 7th Kickstarter project. We don’t want to pat our own backs to eagerly, but we’ve got some great experience under our belts on how to manufacture high-quality goods and fulfill lots of orders. We’ve also been blindsided more than once by completely unexpected issues and always dealt with them in a way that leaves every customer happy. In short, we know what we’re doing, and we go on this journey together from start to finish in transparency and care for you, our backers. Thank you for believing in us. We can’t wait to get these new products in your hands!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the carry on backpack, jump over to the official Wool & Oak crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

