If you need to get around airports quickly or could do with a little extra mobility when travelling, you might be interested in a new piece of luggage capable of holding up to 28 litres of gear, but also equipped with a built-in electric scooter. Travel in style on this ride on luggage. Designed to take weights up to 286 lb or 130kg, the electric scooter features a removable battery and offers a 6.2 mph top speed.

Thanks to its integrated battery you can also charge your mobile devices as needed and the cases transparent design makes it easy to check you have everything for your trip. As well as making security stops a breeze. Controls are situated on the handlebars of the suitcase which features three wheels. Early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $499 or £407 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This luggage features a detachable battery, which is easy to remove and install. You can now travel with endless distance. Say goodbye to charging anxiety! Our transparent luggage is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, offering you a fantastic DIY experience! It’s the perfect way to make your luggage truly one-of-a-kind by adding your personal touch.”

Ride on luggage

Assuming that the Airwheel funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Airwheel ride on luggage project review the promotional video below.

“This luggage is equipped with dozens of light colors and flash modes. Link it to your phone via app, and you can change the color freely. How attractive is that!! The rideable luggage is TSA, FAA, and IATA compliant, so you breeze through the airport without worry. The estimated shipping time is in February. The goods are all delivered by air or other means.”

“Airwheel has a unique patented design, aluminum alloy frame, PC material shell, and one-piece frame technology to ensure that the luggage is stable and not easy to be deformed. The load can be up to 130kg, which is about 286.6 pounds. This thoughtful design of lock give you an extreme easy access to the luggage, thereby reducing the trouble of using a zipper and making your luggage more secure. With this simple and smart design, you’ll be able to take out or put in your stuff easily!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ride on luggage, jump over to the official Airwheel crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





