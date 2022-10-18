Skate-X 500W 22mph electric scooter from $499

Skate-X is a new 500W 22mph electric scooter launched via Indiegogo this month, offering and all new skateboard inspired folding electric scooter for commute and urban adventures. Designed by Bustin Boards the new Skate-X features an award-winning design and shipping will commence before Christmas 2022. Super early bird pricing is currently available offering the electric scooter at a huge discount although this pricing will end in just over 11 hours time.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $499 or £439 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The world’s first electric scooter designed around a skateboard. New York’s Bustin Boards and California’s La Scoota Company came together to create the most fun, most portable and most affordable premium electric scooter ever. Built around a custom Bustin Boards (E)Core™ skate deck for unreal levels of control, precision and flow. The custom concave and bamboo construction within the deck create a truly unique experience you can’t find on any other electric scooter.”

Skate-X 500W electric scooter

If the Skate-X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Skate-X electric scooter project review the promotional video below.

“After an intense manufacturing and prototype review, we are ready to ship our first edition production in time for Christmas! After our first edition batch of scooters are reserved, our second batch of production will begin and ship March/April of 2023. We are able to ship worldwide. VAT and GST not included. Please see reward for details on the shipping cost that applies to you. We plan to ship all orders before December 15th, 2022. We will keep you up to date on our progress and the expected delivery date of your order.”

“In 2001, Bustin Boards founder Ryan Daughtridge made his very first skateboard in his dad’s barn. A few years later he was in New York City making uniquely engineered longboards designed for pushing around the city faster. He became obsessed with making boards that would push further and smoother, and soon opened the first Bustin Labs location in a 3,500 loft just outside of Manhattan. Since then the Bustin Boards Company has hand-crafted over 100,000 custom boards for riders all over the world.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Skate-X crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



