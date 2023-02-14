Hardware manufacturer ECS has unveiled a new compact mini PC this week in the form of the ECS LIVA Q3D which is capable of supporting connections to 2 displays thanks to the inclusion of a single DisplayPort and single HDMI port. The latest mini PC follows on from the previous unveiling and launches of the ECS LIVA Q3H and LIVA Q3 Plus all of which are similar in build, form factor and specifications the main differences are that the Q3H PC features two HDMI ports allowing for input and output rather than dual screen support.

Other similarities are the inclusion of Intel Jasper Lake processors and feature LPDDR4-2400 memory and eMMC storage. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

ECS LIVA Q3D mini PC systems

“The LIVA Mini PC family, including the pocket-sized Q series, multi-functional Z series, and powerful One series, offer a wide-range of performance, power-efficient and features that can meet the needs of smart retail, transportation and logistics, digital signage, video conferencing, intelligent (AI) edge computing, Cloud computing gateways, and mini-servers for small office needs.”

“With its new design, the compact LIVA Q3D and Q3H feature highly efficient Intel® Pentium “Jasper Lake” processors with Intel Graphics and advanced media acceleration. These highly capable micro-PCs offer up to 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 5 wireless connectivity and multiple USB ports for easy peripheral expansion. The LIVA Q3 series can also turn the PC on and off via a TV remote, adding convenience to embedded scenarios. The LIVA Q3H supports one HDMI-in and one HDMI-out, making it ideal for video conferencing by connecting with a guest PC and allowing it to easily be added to a meeting.”

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software : ECS





