Ecobee Premium smart thermostat leaked supports Alexa and Siri

Ahead of any official announcement details of the new Ecobee Premium smart thermostat has been leaked online according to the ZatzNotFunny website. Two new thermostats will apparently be launched by Ecobee very soon in the form of the Ecobee Enhanced and Ecobee Premium building on the companies previous thermostats launched back in 2016 and 2019 in the form of the Ecobee3 Lite and Ecobee SmartThermostat. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

New Ecobee smart thermostats

The flagship smart thermostat will be the aptly named Ecobee Premium and is expected to be priced at around $250 it features an integrated microphone and supports a number of voice assistance including Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri to name a few.

The thermostat will also apparently include air-quality monitoring as well as an improved user interface which can be seen in the image above. The smart thermostat will also have its own companion smart phone application which will support both Android and iOS devices and provide an easy way to check air-quality in your home as well as estimated pollutant levels.

As soon as more details are made available officially via Ecobee themselves or from third-party sources we will keep you informed.

Source : ZatzNotFunny : Reddit

