Eclipse EC66 wireless gasket mount, hot swappable mechanical keyboard from $61

If you are in the market for a wireless mechanical keyboard you may be interested in the newly launched Eclipse EC66. Offering a 60% wireless mechanical keyboard with a programmable knob now available to back via Kickstarter. The keyboard features RGB backlit keys, PBT Dye-sublimation keycaps, Bluetooth 5.0 together with a gasket mount and hot swappable components. The supplied software allows you to customize the keyboard to your exact needs such as assigning a key with any function that you need, such as macro, key combo, and media control. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $61 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

Eclipse EC66 wireless mechanical keyboard

“Eclipse EC66 keyboard adopts PBT keycaps with MDA profile. The legend on the keycap is processed by dye sublimation which ensures the letters won’t fade away with long-term use. An aluminum knob is equipped on the upper right of the keyboard. You can program the knob with any function that you want which will make daily use much interesting and convenient. In order to minimize the gap of typing feel and sound between the large and small keys, we have also improved the stabilizer quality and lubricated every stabilizer before packaging.”

If the EC66 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the EC66 wireless mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“Gasket Mount, a kind of keyboard structure that isolates the PCB from the keyboard case to avoid physical contact, is known as a way to improve keyboard typing feel and sound. Poron, as a cushioning and sound insulation material, is fully utilized in the Eclipse EC66 keyboard. We place the first poron foam between plate and PCB board and install the second poron foam in the bottom case, which is super helpful to improve typing experience.”

“The hot-swappable sockets were integrated on PCB board which allows the switch to freely pull off and install without soldering. You can just use a switch puller to easily finish switch replacement instead of spending hours to unsoldering and soldering.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official EC66 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

