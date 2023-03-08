ReMarkable E Ink tablet Type Folio keyboard

ReMarkable has this week launched a new accessory for its E Ink tablet in the form of a removal keyboard aptly named the Type Folio. Priced at $199 the keyboard has been specifically designed to be used with the 10.3 inch greyscale display of the companies E Ink tablet which is available to purchase priced at $299 and takes the form of the reMarkable 2.

The Type Folio is available to order now from remarkable.com priced at $199 or €199 depending on your location. Also customers of the company that had an active Connect subscription on March 6, 2023, are eligible for a discount on Type Folio jump over to the official website for more details. The Type Folio is available in artificial leather in two finishes: Ink Black and Sepia Brown and supports six different languages including US English, UK English, German, Spanish, French, and Nordic (including Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish).

“With reMarkable 2, typing across our apps, and the all-new Type Folio, reMarkable is creating an ecosystem of tools for focused work,” said Vegard Veiteberg, interim CEO of reMarkable. “We’re opening up entirely new possibilities for note-taking, building on the paper-like writing experience that our users know and love. You can start working on your paper tablet, add to your thoughts on your phone, and pick up later on your laptop. No matter how you work, reMarkable supports your workflow.”

E Ink tablet keyboard

“We designed Type Folio to stay true to the focused experience that reMarkable offers,” said Mats Herding Solberg, chief design officer at reMarkable. “It’s perfect for when you need to get words down on paper quickly, or when you want to draft a longer text without distractions. In this sense, Type Folio is like a precisely crafted typewriter given digital powers. It’s our most powerful accessory yet.”

“Everything about the typing experience across the reMarkable ecosystem is designed to help you focus,” Solberg said. “From the pared-down physical design of Type Folio, which only highlights the letter keys, to the minimalistic formatting options on the paper tablet and in the apps, nothing gets in the way of you and your thoughts.”

Source : ReMarkable





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals