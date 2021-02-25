Circuit Playground Tri-Color E-Ink Gizmo now available

Adafruit has announced the availability of a new Circuit Playground Tri-Color E-Ink display Gizmo this week, making it available to purchase priced at $21.95 from the online Adafruit electronics store. The small E-Ink display measures 1.54″ offering 200 x 200 black and red ink pixels on a ‘white-ish’ background. The E-Ink breakout does not contain an extra SRAM chip (not enough pins are available) so you’ll need ~7K of SRAM to spare for a display buffer, the CPX has 32KB and the CPB has 256KB, so there’s plenty of RAM.

“Extend and expand your Circuit Playground projects with a bolt-on E-Ink Gizmo that lets you add a lovely tri-color e-Ink display in a sturdy and reliable fashion. This PCB looks just like a round E-Ink breakout but has permanently affixed M3 standoffs that act as mechanical and electrical connections.

Chances are you’ve seen one of those new-fangled ‘e-readers’ like the Kindle or Nook. They have gigantic electronic paper ‘static’ displays – that means the image stays on the display even when power is completely disconnected. The image is also high contrast and very daylight readable. It really does look just like printed paper!

This is a great companion for our Circuit Playground Express or Bluefruit boards thanks to their fast SPI hardware speeds and plenty of RAM, and works in Arduino and CircuitPython. If you’re using this with Circuit Playground Express and CircuitPython, you won’t be able to do a lot because there isn’t a ton of memory – mostly just displaying the REPL and maybe running an image slideshow. For CircuitPython use, the Bluefruit is recommended and works really great!”

Source : Adafruit

