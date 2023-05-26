Dyson Zone teardown combination headphones and air filter system

If you are interested in learning more about the internal workings of the strange combination of headphones and air filter system created by the engineers and designers at Dyson in the form of the Zone.You will be pleased to know that a Dyson Zone teardown has been published this week by the the team over at iFixit. Who have taken its screwdrivers to the new Dyson hardware and stripped it down to its barebones revealing all the internal technology and mechanics inside.

The Dyson Zone has been created to provide users with a combination of wearable purifier and high-fidelity headphones that redefine urban living. It captures city pollution, cancels noise, and delivers clean air and immersive sound simultaneously. Unfortunately it’s a strange looking thing that won’t be to everyone’s taste for £749.

Dyson Zone teardown

“What would happen if you locked a bunch of engineers in a room for 6 years without any adult supervision? Well, the fine folks at Vault-Tec, err, Dyson have done just that! Presenting the Dyson Zone! Headphones with a built-in air purifier. Now Dyson have said that these are first and foremost a set of headphones, likely to preempt criticism of the awkward air filter aspect. Because, at a whopping 3.1 lbs when combined with the carrying case, I’d say these are a bit heavy for a “headphones first” approach.”

Source : Dyson : IFixit



