Dyson Zone to cost £749 in the UK

The Dyson Zone is a strange gadget that was made official earlier this year and now Dyson has revealed how much it will cost in the UK.

The device will retail for £749 in the UK, Dyson Zone is basically a set of headphones with an air purifying mask built in.

The Dyson Zone™ is Dyson’s first wearable purifier, capturing city pollution including gas, allergens and particulate matter and cancelling unwanted noise with advanced noise cancellation and pure, high-fidelity audio. The Dyson Zone™ is a set of noise cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth. The result of over a decade of air quality research and development, the Dyson Zone™ air-purifying headphones simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution. “Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone™ purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.”

You can find out more details about the Dyson Zone over at Dyson at the link below, we wonder of anyone will actually buy it.

Source Dyson, T3





