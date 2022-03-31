Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Dyson Zone is a strange new gadget (Video)

By

Dyson Zone

Dyson has unveiled its latest gadget, the Dyson Zone and from the photos, you could easily think this was an April fools joke, apparently, it is not. I am still not convinced about this.

The Dyson Zone is a set of noise-canceling headphones and a wearable air purifier, it certainly looks like a strange device from the photos.

Watch this video on YouTube.

The Dyson Zone™ is Dyson’s first wearable purifier, capturing city pollution including gas, allergens and particulate matter and canceling unwanted noise with advanced noise cancellation and pure, high-fidelity audio.

Dyson Zone

The Dyson Zone™ is a set of noise canceling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth. The result of over a decade of air quality research and development, the Dyson Zone™ air-purifying headphones simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution.

Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone™ purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.”

What do you guys think, is this a strange new gadget or an April fools joke, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Dyson

Filed Under: Gadgets News, Technology News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets