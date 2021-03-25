New Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner comes with a laser (Video)

Dyson has launched their latest vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V15 Detect and it comes with a built in laser that is designed to show fine dust particles that you may normally miss.

The Dyson V15 is designed to detect dust as small as 10 microns, it can be seen in action in the video below.

Dyson has engineered laser dust technology on the Fluffy cleaner head to ensure you are reassured that your home has been deep cleaned. Laser Dust Detection reveals the particles you cannot normally see with a precisely angled laser integrated into the cleaner head.

The idea came about when a Dyson Engineer noticed that airborne particles in their home glistened in the sun. They began to research how they could take this notion and apply it to the fine dust we cannot see in our home. The team experimented with laser lights in the lab to test how this could be achieved, and a new solution was born.

You can find out more information about the new dust as small as 10 microns, prices for this new Vacuum will start at $699.99.

Source Dyson

