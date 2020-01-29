Dyson Lightcycle Morph light from $649

Dyson has today introduced a new desk light and floor lamp in the form of the Dyson Lightcycle Morph priced at $650 and $850 respectively. The Lightcycle Morph is fitted with a handy USB-C charger for phones and tablets, making it a useful addition to a desk or bedside table and offers a variety of lighting scenarios including :

– Indirect light: The intelligent optical head smoothly rotates 360° to bounce light off walls, floors and ceilings.

– Task light: Focused, powerful light for work, hobbies, make-up application and intricate tasks. Engineered to help reduce eye strain and improve visual performance.

– Feature light: Creates dramatic effects, highlighting art, colours and decorative features. 3-Point Revolve motion enables precise positioning.

– Ambient light: The stem lights up to create a comforting, orange glow. For evening relaxation with reduced blue light.

“Using data selected from over a million atmospheric measurements of light conditions in the earth’s atmosphere at different times of day, a 32-bit microcontroller unit in the Dyson Lightcycle Morph continually interprets daylight data, communicating it to the optical driver. This powers three warm and three cool LEDs that work in tandem to simulate daylight colour temperatures ranging from 2,700 to 6,500 Kelvin. “

The Dyson Lightcycle Morph light offers users 6 different modes to choose from depending on their lighting needs :

– Study mode surpasses recommended light levels for studying, while adjusting colour temperature over the day.⁹

– Relax mode provides light at the warmer end of the spectrum with low intensity which is still bright enough for reading. Via Age Adjust and the Dyson Link app it also provides the right level of brightness according to the user’s age.

– Boost mode is designed for tasks that require brighter light for shorter periods, boosting the light’s brightness and making its colour temperature cooler for bursts of 20 minutes.

– Wake-up mode, the user can set the light to turn on at the time they like to wake up, and brighten gradually to create a smoother wake-up environment.

– Sleep mode is designed for night-time use: it de-activates the light’s movement sensor so the light won’t come on if the user stirs while sleeping. It also reduces brightness and colour temperature to their lowest levels, so if the light is kept by the bedside and turned on at night, when the room is dark, disturbance is minimised.

– Away mode, the light will switch on and off at set times to imitate human presence, enabling it to be used as a security light.

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Dyson website.

Source: Dyson

