DW-D2 diving watch inspired by Coral Bay and Manta Rays

Scuba divers looking for a fully featured diving watch may be interested in a new timepiece created by Australian based Duzu Watches. Their latest creation is a tribute to the Coral Bay and in particular the Manta Rays which inhabit the warm azure waters of the world’s largest fringing reef, the World Heritage listed Ningaloo Reef. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $320 or £238 (depending on current exchange rates). If the DW-D2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the DW-D2 diving watch project watch the promotional video below.

“The dial is the central focal point of the watch face. We made a concious decision to keep the dial numerals and numbers as minimalist as possible with emphasis placed on legibility. We utilised a sandwich dial composition to provide depth to the dial. Staying true to our inspiration taken from the manta ray, we kept the dial background matte black to represent the skin tone of the ray.”

“Being a small business we focus on quality diving watches rather than quantity. To us, quality watches go hand-in-hand with quality customer service. We pride ourselves in delivering to you quality affordable diving watches that have been well considered in all aspects. This being our third campaign, we are well versed in what it takes to provide you with the best product and customer service. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the diving watch, jump over to the official DW-D2 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

