Dusk electrochromic smart sunglasses controlled by your phone

If you’re in the market for a new pair of sunglasses you may be interested in Dusk, a unique pair of smart glasses equipped with electrochromic technology and a companion application allowing you to control their tint to suit your situation and preference. Other features of the innovative sunglasses include polarised lenses, open ear audio, integrated microphone and IP65 waterproof certification to name just a few. Unlike traditional transitional lenses (aka photochromic lenses) that react to light, Dusk’s lenses are electrochromic, giving you the control to select exactly the tint level you want, instantly.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $249 or £176 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Dusk campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Dusk electrochromic smart sunglasses project view the promotional video below.

“You adjust the tint level of the lenses on the frames or app. Listen to music, and take calls, anywhere. Waterproof with premium materials. A hidden space for Apple’s AirTag in the charging case ensures you’ll never lose them. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the electrochromic smart sunglasses, jump over to the official Dusk crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals